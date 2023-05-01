Billie Eilish Looks Sultry In A Sheer Black Gown At 2023 Met Gala

Billie Eilish has returned to the Met Gala and her look has her fans screaming "Mother" on social media. On Monday, May 1st, Eilish turned heads on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet with a stunning gothic look. This year's Met Gala theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and Eilish paid tribute to the late German designer's iconic ponytail with her own long braid, featuring onyx ribbons. “Whenever I think of Lagerfeld, I think of black bows," her hairstylist Benjamin Mohapi told Vogue. “I finished the look with barrettes stacked into the loose texture of the hair pulled back. This invokes the same punk spirit Lagerfeld injected into Chanel and mirrors Billie’s own nonconformist attitude.”

For the rest of her look, Eilish wore a sheer Simone Rocha dress that also featured more elaborate ornamentation from the waist down. Keep scrolling to see the stunning look.