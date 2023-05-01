Billie Eilish Looks Sultry In A Sheer Black Gown At 2023 Met Gala
May 2, 2023
Billie Eilish has returned to the Met Gala and her look has her fans screaming "Mother" on social media. On Monday, May 1st, Eilish turned heads on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet with a stunning gothic look. This year's Met Gala theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and Eilish paid tribute to the late German designer's iconic ponytail with her own long braid, featuring onyx ribbons. “Whenever I think of Lagerfeld, I think of black bows," her hairstylist Benjamin Mohapi told Vogue. “I finished the look with barrettes stacked into the loose texture of the hair pulled back. This invokes the same punk spirit Lagerfeld injected into Chanel and mirrors Billie’s own nonconformist attitude.”
For the rest of her look, Eilish wore a sheer Simone Rocha dress that also featured more elaborate ornamentation from the waist down. Keep scrolling to see the stunning look.
Eilish's makeup artist Emily Cheng also discussed the inspiration behind the star's look. "When we do a rim around the entire waterline, the contrast against her eyes is striking,” Cheng told Vogue. “Just before leaving for the carpet, I dabbed a balm over the lids for that element of texture.” Eilish also served up some goth vibes when she attended last year's Met Gala with the theme Gilded Glamour. The singer teamed up with Gucci for a champagne-colored corseted gown with a bustle and lace sleeves.
While Eilish wasn't joined by her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford on this red carpet, she was joined by her brother and collaborator, Finneas O'Connell. Check out their looks below and be sure to check out all of the must-see looks from this year's red carpet.