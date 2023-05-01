Billie Eilish Looks Sultry In A Sheer Black Gown At 2023 Met Gala

May 2, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish has returned to the Met Gala and her look has her fans screaming "Mother" on social media. On Monday, May 1st, Eilish turned heads on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet with a stunning gothic look. This year's Met Gala theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and Eilish paid tribute to the late German designer's iconic ponytail with her own long braid, featuring onyx ribbons. “Whenever I think of Lagerfeld, I think of black bows," her hairstylist Benjamin Mohapi told Vogue. “I finished the look with barrettes stacked into the loose texture of the hair pulled back. This invokes the same punk spirit Lagerfeld injected into Chanel and mirrors Billie’s own nonconformist attitude.”

For the rest of her look, Eilish wore a sheer Simone Rocha dress that also featured more elaborate ornamentation from the waist down. Keep scrolling to see the stunning look.

Eilish's makeup artist Emily Cheng also discussed the inspiration behind the star's look. "When we do a rim around the entire waterline, the contrast against her eyes is striking,” Cheng told Vogue. “Just before leaving for the carpet, I dabbed a balm over the lids for that element of texture.” Eilish also served up some goth vibes when she attended last year's Met Gala with the theme Gilded Glamour. The singer teamed up with Gucci for a champagne-colored corseted gown with a bustle and lace sleeves.

While Eilish wasn't joined by her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford on this red carpet, she was joined by her brother and collaborator, Finneas O'Connell. Check out their looks below and be sure to check out all of the must-see looks from this year's red carpet.

1 of 7
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images North America
2 of 7
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images North America
3 of 7
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images North America
4 of 7
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images North America
5 of 7
Met Gala 2023 - Karl Lagerfeld Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Getty Images North America
6 of 7
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images North America
7 of 7
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM
Photo: AFP
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.