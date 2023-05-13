Couple Gets Engaged In Front Of Jay-Z & Blue Ivy At Beyoncé Concert: WATCH

Popping the question at a Beyoncé concert is an elite gesture in of itself. But imagine getting engaged in front of Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Tyler Perry?

That dream came true for two fans in attendance at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, this week, as seen in a viral video making the rounds on social media. The sweet proposal went down as Queen Bey performed "PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA," which one fan pointed out was "so romantic."

In the background of the engagement, however, are some familiar faces — Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Tyler Perry! After the soon-to-be-bride said 'I do,' the celebrities are seen cheering, clapping and smiling in support of the iconic proposal.

Watch the video for yourself below: