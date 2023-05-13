Couple Gets Engaged In Front Of Jay-Z & Blue Ivy At Beyoncé Concert: WATCH

By Dani Medina

May 13, 2023

Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Photo: Getty Images

Popping the question at a Beyoncé concert is an elite gesture in of itself. But imagine getting engaged in front of Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Tyler Perry?

That dream came true for two fans in attendance at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, this week, as seen in a viral video making the rounds on social media. The sweet proposal went down as Queen Bey performed "PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA," which one fan pointed out was "so romantic."

In the background of the engagement, however, are some familiar faces — Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Tyler Perry! After the soon-to-be-bride said 'I do,' the celebrities are seen cheering, clapping and smiling in support of the iconic proposal.

Watch the video for yourself below:

At the same show, another couple also got engaged, but this time to the tune of "VIRGO's GROOVE."

You can watch that video below:

Beyoncé just kicked off her highly anticipated "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" this week and fans have been freaking out, to say the least, about the alleged setlist (which may or may not change throughout the tour) performed during the three-hour show.

Beyoncé
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.