Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have seemingly rekindled their romance after parting ways two years ago. This week an insider shed some light on how the beloved couple found each other again. "They’ve practically moved in with each other," the source told Us Weekly. "They each have their own places, but they’re spending every day they can together and traveling together.”

Shortly after their PDA-filled reunion at Coachella in April, where they were seen kissing, hugging, and dancing amid the packed crowd, Shawn and Camila have been spotted out in public together several times. The most recent being in New York City where the pair were photographed holding hands and smiling.

"They don’t like leaving each other’s sides,” the source continued, adding that fans may soon see the couple back on "red carpets and attending events [together]." According to the source, “It feels like a new relationship.” The two called it quits on their relationship in November 2021 after more than two years of dating. At the time they shared a joint statement that read: "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

While the two have yet to confirm their relationship, shortly after the Coachella reunion, Camila shared a snippet of a new song that seemed to directly reference Shawn. "Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don't, it's whatever / If you do, honey, it'll be all I think about," she sings in the unreleased track.

