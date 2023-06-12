Ed Sheeran is celebrating his "biggest ever USA" show to date! The singer-songwriter returned to MetLife Stadium for the first time since 2018 with his ongoing The Mathematics Tour. On June 11th, Sheeran performed for a record-breaking total of 89,106 fans per NorthJersery.com. According to the website, the singer even surpassed Taylor Swift's massively successful The Eras Tour, which brought over 82,000 audience members to the MetLife Stadium less than a month ago.

After his two-night takeover, Sheeran expressed his gratitude on Instagram. "Played my biggest ever USA show today and broke the ticket record at MetLife," Sheeran wrote alongside an aerial video of the stadium. He continued by reminiscing on how far he's come since he started his career over 10 years ago in 2012.