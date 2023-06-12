Ed Sheeran Reacts To Breaking MetLife Attendance Record
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 12, 2023
Ed Sheeran is celebrating his "biggest ever USA" show to date! The singer-songwriter returned to MetLife Stadium for the first time since 2018 with his ongoing The Mathematics Tour. On June 11th, Sheeran performed for a record-breaking total of 89,106 fans per NorthJersery.com. According to the website, the singer even surpassed Taylor Swift's massively successful The Eras Tour, which brought over 82,000 audience members to the MetLife Stadium less than a month ago.
After his two-night takeover, Sheeran expressed his gratitude on Instagram. "Played my biggest ever USA show today and broke the ticket record at MetLife," Sheeran wrote alongside an aerial video of the stadium. He continued by reminiscing on how far he's come since he started his career over 10 years ago in 2012.
"I really don’t take this for granted, my dad told me if you can make it in New York you can make it anywhere, and today was really reminiscing about playing my first show at mercury lounge in 2012 to 130 people," Sheeran gushed. "It feels like a dream today. I love you all, see you in Toronto."
As Sheeran continues the North American leg of his Mathematics Tour, he will also be performing a smaller amount of intimate theater shows in select cities where he will perform his new album Subtract in its entirety. Check out the dates here:
- June 16th - Toronto, ON - History
- June 29th - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
- July 14th - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre (support TBD)
- July 21st - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
- July 28th - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
- August 11th - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
- August 18th - Denver, CO - Paramount, Theatre
- August 25th - Seattle, WA - Paramount, Theatre (support TBD)
- September 1st - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
- September 15th - Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre
- September 22nd - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Auditorium