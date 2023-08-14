John Legend Shares Heart Melting Video Of Daughter Esti Saying 'Dada'

John Legend is a proud "Dada!" In a new Instagram post, Legend shared a special moment with his daughter Esti with his followers. In the video, Legend asks his baby daughter, "What's my name?" After some provoking, Esti eventually responds with a sweet, "Dada!"



"Yay! We got it on tape!" Legend shouts as his wife Chrissy Teigen excitedly cheers in the back. However, Esti was overwhelmed by the loud reaction and started crying. "DADA! Then I got too excited and scared her," the singer explained in the post's caption. Teigen and Legend welcomed their third child, Esti, back in January.