John Legend Shares Heart Melting Video Of Daughter Esti Saying 'Dada'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 14, 2023
John Legend is a proud "Dada!" In a new Instagram post, Legend shared a special moment with his daughter Esti with his followers. In the video, Legend asks his baby daughter, "What's my name?" After some provoking, Esti eventually responds with a sweet, "Dada!"
"Yay! We got it on tape!" Legend shouts as his wife Chrissy Teigen excitedly cheers in the back. However, Esti was overwhelmed by the loud reaction and started crying. "DADA! Then I got too excited and scared her," the singer explained in the post's caption. Teigen and Legend welcomed their third child, Esti, back in January.
Earlier this month, the couple let fans into their first vacation since adding two new additions to their family: Wren and Esti. The couple took to Instagram this weekend to share photos from their recent getaway. "Our first vacation as a family of six. So far, so great!" Legend wrote on his post. The photo series included an adorable photo of Teigen in the pool with baby Esti and their daughter Luna, a sweet selfie with their sons Miles and Wren, and many more joyous pictures.
In June, Teigen announced the surprise arrival of her fourth child with Legend. On Tuesday, June 28th, Teigen took to Instagram to share a lengthy message about her decision to have another child via surrogate and introduce the world to the latest addition to their family, Wren Alexander Stephens. In the announcement post, Teigen opened up about the heartbreaking loss of their son Jack due to complications during her pregnancy back in September 2020. You can read it in full below!