'Baby Dinosaur' Filmed Running Through Yard
By Dave Basner
August 25, 2023
Doorbell cams and home security cameras are great at deterring porch pirates and protecting your home, but they also wind up filming some interesting things that have nothing to do with your safety, especially if the camera is equipped with night vision that picks up any movement that happens in the dark. In the past, footage from those cameras has shown everything from a woodland creature to some other kind of life form.
That's just what happened to Palm Coast, Florida resident Cristina Ryan, who sent what her camera captured over to FOX 35 News because it showed what looks to be some kind of velociraptor. In the video, a dinosaur-like animal can be seen running across her yard. Ryan told the news, "Any animal we can come up with that would be 'walking' at 3:40 in the morning, wouldn't walk this way. Maybe I've watched Jurassic Park too many times, but I see a raptor or other small dinosaur!"
She added, "Some say a large bird, but that makes no sense since whatever it is appears to have front legs. So not sure... I'm sticking with raptor myself."
The comments section was full of opinions, with one person writing, "Looks like a Komodo dragon or some type of lizard," and another saying, "Obviously a damn turkey."
However, the overall consensus is that it's a dog. One commenter explained, "That is a dog wearing a harness dragging a leash. You can see all four legs and the harness and leash dragging behind it." Another added, "Definitely a dog with a reflective collar and even dragging a leash behind him. I don't think someone's pet dino got away from them."
Of course, as always, there were plenty of viewers who disagreed and were certain the creature is something much different, with one especially creative commenter suggesting, "UFO recently sighted and guess this could be the CEO checking things out."
There is no official word on if the animal was a pup, a dino, or an alien on the loose, so it's still anyone's guess what can be seen in the clip.