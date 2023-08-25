'Baby Dinosaur' Filmed Running Through Yard

Doorbell cams and home security cameras are great at deterring porch pirates and protecting your home, but they also wind up filming some interesting things that have nothing to do with your safety, especially if the camera is equipped with night vision that picks up any movement that happens in the dark. In the past, footage from those cameras has shown everything from a woodland creature to some other kind of life form.

That's just what happened to Palm Coast, Florida resident Cristina Ryan, who sent what her camera captured over to FOX 35 News because it showed what looks to be some kind of velociraptor. In the video, a dinosaur-like animal can be seen running across her yard. Ryan told the news, "Any animal we can come up with that would be 'walking' at 3:40 in the morning, wouldn't walk this way. Maybe I've watched Jurassic Park too many times, but I see a raptor or other small dinosaur!"

She added, "Some say a large bird, but that makes no sense since whatever it is appears to have front legs. So not sure... I'm sticking with raptor myself."