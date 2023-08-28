Doja Cat Shares Status Update On New Album 'Scarlet'

So far, Doja Cat has shared two singles from the project: "Attention" and "Paint The Town Red." Her next single release "Demons," is rumored to arrive on September 1st as Doja shared a photo on Instagram with the date and a photo of her shadow wearing devil horns. Actress Christina Ricci is also rumored to star in the single's music video per Pop Base.

Amid her releasing new music, Doja has caught some heat for voicing her opinions, specifically on the parasocial relationship between pop stars and fans. Earlier this summer, she refused to tell her fans she loved them. "I don't though cuz I don't even know ya'll," she said, which caused an uproar online. Doja doubled down on her take on the strange dynamic in an interview earlier this month. "My theory is that if someone has never met me in real life, then, subconsciously, I’m not real to them. So when people become engaged with someone they don’t even know on the internet, they kind of take ownership over that person," she explained. "They think that person belongs to them in some sense. And when that person changes drastically, there is a shock response that is almost uncontrollable. … I’ve accepted that that’s what happens. So I put my wigs on and take them off. I shave my head or my eyebrows. I have all the freedom in the world."