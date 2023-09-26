Kevin Jonas Gets Hilariously Pranked By Wife Danielle On Tour

Danielle Jonas hilariously pranked her husband Kevin Jonas this week while touring with the Jonas Brothers. In a new video shared to her Instagram Story on Monday night (September 25th), Danielle took a cup of ice backstage and threw it into Kevin's shower, before running away. "Oh!" Kevin shouted as the ice fell into his shower.

The hilarious prank came after Danielle shared a video of Kevin spotted her from the stage and stopped playing his guitar to point directly at her and smile during the band's 2019 song "I Believe." The sweet moment took place during their performance at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.