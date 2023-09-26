Kevin Jonas Gets Hilariously Pranked By Wife Danielle On Tour
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 26, 2023
Danielle Jonas hilariously pranked her husband Kevin Jonas this week while touring with the Jonas Brothers. In a new video shared to her Instagram Story on Monday night (September 25th), Danielle took a cup of ice backstage and threw it into Kevin's shower, before running away. "Oh!" Kevin shouted as the ice fell into his shower.
The hilarious prank came after Danielle shared a video of Kevin spotted her from the stage and stopped playing his guitar to point directly at her and smile during the band's 2019 song "I Believe." The sweet moment took place during their performance at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
.@DanielleJonas throwing water on @KevinJonas backstage last night 😂 pic.twitter.com/g0z8tzWsM5— Jonas Brothers Daily News (@Jonas_DailyNews) September 26, 2023
📹 | daniellejonas pic.twitter.com/raZWNmDsC2— Kevin Updates ✨ (@KevinJUpdate) September 26, 2023
Kevin, Nick, and Joe will continue their "Five Albums. One Night" tour at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky on Tuesday, September 26th before heading to North Carolina. For the complete list of tour dates and more information, check out jonasbrothers.com/the-tour. Amidst their tour, Joe has been going through a divorce from Sophie Turner and has used the performance to share subtle updates with his fans.
He gave a shoutout to parents during a show last weekend just after the news of his custody battle with Turner came to light. Earlier this month, Joe also warned fans about the rumors surrounding the divorce. "It’s been a crazy week," Joe told the crowd. “I just wanna say, look – if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. OK?” The singer also got visibly emotional while singing "Hesitate," a song he wrote for Turner while they were together.