Jeannie Mai Appears To Accuse Jeezy Of Cheating Amid Divorce Battle

"Wife reserves the right to amend this counterclaim to add other grounds for divorce, but which Wife does not wish to specify herein at this time in the hope this matter can be resolved without having to disclose such conduct publicly," Mai's lawyer writes. "Wife further shows that the Court should enforce Paragraph 8 of the Prenuptial Agreement regarding infidelity which provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communications, including but not limited to texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media and/or Direct Messages, shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party ..."



This comes within hours of reports about Jeezy's motion for a judge to set visitation rights for their baby daughter. It's also the first time Mai has even alluded to issues that may have contributed to the end of their relationship. Jenkins filed for divorce in September and claimed that the marriage was "irretrievably broken." Neither he nor Mai have spoken about the breakup in detail. However, Jeezy did release his double-album I Might Forgive... But I Don't Forget. The album has a song called "Don't Cheat" and also discussed the topic of infidelity during his recent interview with Nia Long.



Shortly after the news broke of their divorce, some people accused Jeannie Mai of cheating on Jeezy with fellow TV host Mario Lopez. Sources close to her denied the rumor. Now it seems like she's flipping the script on Jeezy.

