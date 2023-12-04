Jeezy Says Jeannie Mai's Infidelity Claims Are '100 Percent False'

The couple's divorce has been getting worse by the day. They split back in September after Jeezy filed for divorce and claimed their relationship was "irretrievably broken." Neither the rapper nor Mai have made any public statements that indicate what exactly caused their breakup. Fans initially believed infidelity was involved due to allegations of a relationship between Mai and TV host Mario Lopez, but sources close to Mai completely denied that rumor.



Jeezy released his new album I Might Forgive... But I Don't Forget, which has a song titled "Don't Cheat." He also spoke about the topic of cheating during his interview with Nia Long, however, he didn't name names or reveal any details that confirmed the infidelity rumors. Mai's allegations came after Jeezy reportedly motioned for a judge to step in and set a visitation schedule for their one-year-old daughter Monaco. As of this report, a hearing in regard to their child has not been set up yet.