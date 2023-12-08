Jared Leto's Jingle Ball Outfit Is The New Big Style Trend
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 9, 2023
Jared Leto knows how to throw together a trendy fit! The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman looked elegant while attending c on December 8th. Leto dazzled fans with a sparkly black oversized blazer and paired it with some interesting accessories— black leather gloves and a pearl necklace.
The eye-catching string of pearls around Leto's neck is one of the year's biggest style trends and it transcends gender! Pearls have been popping up in men's fashion more and more since 2022, especially pearl necklaces like the one Leto wore for the Z100 Jingle Ball. According to Glamour, pearls will continue their comeback in 2024 as they showed up all over the spring-summer 2024 fashion shows.
Leto went on to introduce Jelly Roll to the MSG stage and also showed off another layer of his outfit, a mesh black shirt. The singer and actor is sure to show off more of his unique style as he prepares to embark on a world tour with 30 Seconds to Mars in the new year. In November, Leto climbed the Empire State Building to announce dates for the "SEASONS WORLD TOUR 2024." The tour is in support of the band's new album It's The End of The World But It's a Beautiful Day.
Leto was just one of the stars who helped introduce the Z100 Jingle Ball's impressive lineup which included Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Cher, Pentatonix, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, David Kushner, and Melanie Martinez.
If you missed any of the holiday fun, fans across the country will be able to watch an exclusive television broadcast on ABC on Thursday, December 21st 8pm ET/PT. The special will also be available on demand and on Hulu the following day.