Jared Leto's Jingle Ball Outfit Is The New Big Style Trend

Jared Leto knows how to throw together a trendy fit! The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman looked elegant while attending c on December 8th. Leto dazzled fans with a sparkly black oversized blazer and paired it with some interesting accessories— black leather gloves and a pearl necklace.

The eye-catching string of pearls around Leto's neck is one of the year's biggest style trends and it transcends gender! Pearls have been popping up in men's fashion more and more since 2022, especially pearl necklaces like the one Leto wore for the Z100 Jingle Ball. According to Glamour, pearls will continue their comeback in 2024 as they showed up all over the spring-summer 2024 fashion shows.