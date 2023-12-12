Pop Stars Make Google's Most-Searched List: BTS, Beyoncé, & A Few Surprises
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 12, 2023
It's almost the end of the year and Google has released it's annual The Most Searched List. Celebrating "25 Years in Search," the list included trending topics from politics to entertainment as well as the most-searched destinations on Google Maps.
Of course, we mostly care about the most-searched singers and musicians that made the list. There were some unsurprising results such as Taylor Swift being the most searched songwriter and Beyoncé being the most searched performance. The video below includes footage of Swift and fans from the Eras Tour as well as Beyoncé performing her iconic Beychella set and "The Mute Challenge" from the Renaissance tour. BTS also came out as the most-searched boy band and the most-searched girl band went to BLACKPINK.
However, none of the aforementioned acts made it to the top searched musicians list globally. Check out the eclectic list below:
- Shakira
- Jason Aldean
- Joe Jonas
- Smash Mouth
- Peppino di Capri
- Gino Paoli
- Tom Kaulitz
- Kellie Pickler
- José Luis Perales
- Anna Oxa
The top-searched musicians in the United States were just as eclectic:
- Jason Aldean
- Ice Spice
- Oliver Anthony
- Peso Pluma
- Joe Jonas
- Sam Smith
- Matt Healy
- Kellie Pickler
- Kim Petras
- Sexyy Red
Swift did make it to the top-searched songs in the US though! Here's who made that list:
- "Try That In A Small Town" - Jason Aldean
- "Rich Men North of Richmond" - Oliver Anthony
- "Unholy" - Sam Smith and Kim Petras
- "Ella Baila Sola" - Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
- "Boy's a liar Pt. 2" - Ice Spice and PinkPantheress
- "Kill Bill" - SZA
- "Cruel Summer" - Taylor Swift
- "Margaritaville" - Jimmy Buffet
- "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" - Shakira and Bizarrap
- "vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo
And here are the top-searched songs across the globe:
- "アイドル" - Yoasobi
- "Try That In A Small Town" - Jason Aldean
- "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" - Shakira and Bizarrap
- "Unholy" - Sam Smith and Kim Petras
- "Cupid" - FIFTY FIFTY
- "ERE" - Juan Karlos
- "Kill Bill" - SZA
- "Rich Men North of Richmond" - Oliver Anthony
- "Pasilyo" - SunKissed Lola
- "Seven" - Jungkook
For the full list head to Trends.Google.com!