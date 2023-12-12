Pop Stars Make Google's Most-Searched List: BTS, Beyoncé, & A Few Surprises

By Rebekah Gonzalez

December 12, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

It's almost the end of the year and Google has released it's annual The Most Searched List. Celebrating "25 Years in Search," the list included trending topics from politics to entertainment as well as the most-searched destinations on Google Maps.

Of course, we mostly care about the most-searched singers and musicians that made the list. There were some unsurprising results such as Taylor Swift being the most searched songwriter and Beyoncé being the most searched performance. The video below includes footage of Swift and fans from the Eras Tour as well as Beyoncé performing her iconic Beychella set and "The Mute Challenge" from the Renaissance tour. BTS also came out as the most-searched boy band and the most-searched girl band went to BLACKPINK.

However, none of the aforementioned acts made it to the top searched musicians list globally. Check out the eclectic list below:

  1. Shakira
  2. Jason Aldean
  3. Joe Jonas
  4. Smash Mouth
  5. Peppino di Capri
  6. Gino Paoli
  7. Tom Kaulitz
  8. Kellie Pickler
  9. José Luis Perales
  10. Anna Oxa

The top-searched musicians in the United States were just as eclectic:

  1. Jason Aldean
  2. Ice Spice
  3. Oliver Anthony
  4. Peso Pluma
  5. Joe Jonas
  6. Sam Smith
  7. Matt Healy
  8. Kellie Pickler
  9. Kim Petras
  10. Sexyy Red

Swift did make it to the top-searched songs in the US though! Here's who made that list:

  1. "Try That In A Small Town" - Jason Aldean
  2. "Rich Men North of Richmond" - Oliver Anthony
  3. "Unholy" - Sam Smith and Kim Petras
  4. "Ella Baila Sola" - Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
  5. "Boy's a liar Pt. 2" - Ice Spice and PinkPantheress
  6. "Kill Bill" - SZA
  7. "Cruel Summer" - Taylor Swift
  8. "Margaritaville" - Jimmy Buffet
  9. "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" - Shakira and Bizarrap
  10. "vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo

And here are the top-searched songs across the globe:

  1. "アイドル" - Yoasobi
  2. "Try That In A Small Town" - Jason Aldean
  3. "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" - Shakira and Bizarrap
  4. "Unholy" - Sam Smith and Kim Petras
  5. "Cupid" - FIFTY FIFTY
  6. "ERE" - Juan Karlos
  7. "Kill Bill" - SZA
  8. "Rich Men North of Richmond" - Oliver Anthony
  9. "Pasilyo" - SunKissed Lola
  10. "Seven" - Jungkook

For the full list head to Trends.Google.com!

Taylor SwiftBeyoncéJungkookBTSBLACKPINKShakira
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.