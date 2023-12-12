However, none of the aforementioned acts made it to the top searched musicians list globally. Check out the eclectic list below:

Shakira Jason Aldean Joe Jonas Smash Mouth Peppino di Capri Gino Paoli Tom Kaulitz Kellie Pickler José Luis Perales Anna Oxa

The top-searched musicians in the United States were just as eclectic:

Jason Aldean Ice Spice Oliver Anthony Peso Pluma Joe Jonas Sam Smith Matt Healy Kellie Pickler Kim Petras Sexyy Red

Swift did make it to the top-searched songs in the US though! Here's who made that list:

"Try That In A Small Town" - Jason Aldean "Rich Men North of Richmond" - Oliver Anthony "Unholy" - Sam Smith and Kim Petras "Ella Baila Sola" - Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma "Boy's a liar Pt. 2" - Ice Spice and PinkPantheress "Kill Bill" - SZA "Cruel Summer" - Taylor Swift "Margaritaville" - Jimmy Buffet "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" - Shakira and Bizarrap "vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo

And here are the top-searched songs across the globe:

"アイドル" - Yoasobi "Try That In A Small Town" - Jason Aldean "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" - Shakira and Bizarrap "Unholy" - Sam Smith and Kim Petras "Cupid" - FIFTY FIFTY "ERE" - Juan Karlos "Kill Bill" - SZA "Rich Men North of Richmond" - Oliver Anthony "Pasilyo" - SunKissed Lola "Seven" - Jungkook

For the full list head to Trends.Google.com!