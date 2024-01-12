Selena Gomez Reveals She's A Massive Ariana Grande Fan

Selena Gomez is an Arianator! In a recent interview, Gomez gushed about Ariana Grande's music and how it's her go-to choice when she wants to have a good time. “I can’t do anything fun without listening to Ariana. I feel so empowered and I think she’s incredible," Gomez revealed. "I’m the girl that’s playing Ariana all the time and I think people kinda notice that.”

Grande blessed Gomez and her fans with her first new song since 2021 on Friday, January 12th. Her new single "yes, and?" is all about living your most authentic life and not caring what people have to say about it. That's a sentiment Gomez can most certainly get behind.

Earlier this week, Gomez let fans know she'd be taking a break from social media to focus on things that matter after the internet ran wild with theories about what she said to her friend Taylor Swift at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Lip readers hired by outlets claimed that Selena was telling Taylor she tried to get a picture with Timothée Chalamet but his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who surprised fans with her attendance, told her no. Gomez put the rumors to rest on Tuesday and revealed what she was telling Swift about. She took to the comments section on an E! News Instagram post about the rumors to set the record straight. “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business," she wrote. The next day she wrote, "I'm off social for a while. I'm focusing on what really matters," next to a video of her boyfriend Benny Blanco playing with two children.