Thirty Seconds To Mars Perform With My Chemical Romance's Mikey Way

It's impossible to have a bad time when Thirty Seconds to Mars is on stage! The band hit the stage at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One on Saturday, January 13th, with an incredible amount of energy. Frontman Jared Leto commanded the Honda Center by starting the set in the audience and making his way to the stage in a fabulous sparkly cape.

The band performed "Walk on Water," "Kings and Queens," and "Seasons," before surprising the audience with an extra special guest. Right before the big reveal, Leto asked the crowd who had been supporting 30 Seconds to Mars since their debut in 1998. "Were you emo and in junior high?" Leto joked, but it sort of served as a hint for who they would be performing their next song with.

Leto then welcomed to the stage, Mikey Way of My Chemical Romance; the be-all and end-all of early 2000s emo bands. With Way on bass, the band performed their 2005 hit "Attack," which was featured on their sophomore album A Beautiful Lie.