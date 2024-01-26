You Should Always Leave A Shoe In Your Hotel Room's Safe
By Dave Basner
January 26, 2024
Certain things have become standard for a hotel room - a hair dryer, a coffee maker and in many rooms, there's also a safe. The amenity helps guests keep their passports, cash and other valuables secure, but according to one flight attendant, there is something else you should put in there - a shoe.
Her name is Esther and along with working for Dutch airline KLM, she also has a TikTok account where she shares helpful travel hacks, including the shoe one, which Esther calls a "game-changer." The flight attendant explained, "Worried about forgetting something from your locker? Put your heel or shoe in it and you won't forget it!" The reason behind the advice is that since your footwear is an essential part of your daily attire, you can't forget it, so you won't leave anything else that's in the safe with it. Of course, this trick works using any important article of clothing like a coat or a belt.
@esthersturrus
@esthersturrus
The shoe hack isn't the only helpful tip in the video - Esther also recommends using a hanger to keep the hotel room's curtains fully closed, putting a shower cap over your shoes when you pack them so they don't get the clothes in your suitcase dirty, using a shower cap to cover the room's remote control to protect yourself from any germs on it, plugging a USB cable in your room's TV to charge your phone, and more.
To keep up to date with more hacks from Esther you can follow her on TikTok.