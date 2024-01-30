Ty Dolla $ign Joins The Lineup For Rolling Loud California 2024
By Tony M. Centeno
January 30, 2024
Ty Dolla $ign has officially been added to Rolling Loud California's lineup.
On Monday, January 29, the massive Hip-Hop festival finally revealed the blurred-out name on its flyer for Saturday night. Ty Dolla $ign is set to perform alongside other highly-anticipated acts like Big Sean, Larry June, Summer Walker and the final headliner Post Malone. Ty's appearance at the festival might coincide with the release of his VULTURES trilogy with Kanye West. The duo are expected to release their joint album in three parts beginning next Friday, February 9. Ty's performance will occur a week after volume two drops.
While it's not confirmed, fans might be blessed with a surprise appearance from Ye. It wouldn't be the first time Yeezy would pop up at the festival. Back in 2022, the Donda rapper was set to headline Rolling Loud Miami but pulled out last minute. He was replaced by Kid Cudi, however, Ye decided to show up anyways during Lil Durk's set.
Rolling Loud California 2024 is going down March 15 - 17 at the Hollywood Park Grounds next to SoFi Stadium. It will feature headlining performances from Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Future and Metro Boomin. It will be the only L.A. stop on Minaj's "Pink Friday 2 Tour" so the festival officially dubbed its opening nights as "Pink Friday." Meanwhile, Future and Metro will take the stage together, which gives fans hopes about a snippet from their upcoming joint album.