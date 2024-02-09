Jean Shorts Send Woman To Hospital With Life-Threatening Wedgie
By Dave Basner
February 9, 2024
Fashion is so important to some people that they will sacrifice comfort for style. That's what one woman did and because of it, her choice of shorts wound up sending her to the hospital.
In a video on TikTok, a 25-year-old from North Carolina named Sam explains how she wore tight jean shorts on a full-day-long date with a guy she recently met. She reveals that she had "a wedgie for 8 hours," but she didn't think much of it until the next day, when she woke up with a really sore butt.
She wrote it off but it didn't go away and as days went on, she felt more and more sick, eventually going to a doctor. Her physician gave her antibiotics for a possible skin infection on her rear. Unfortunately, the medicine didn't help her and the next day, she felt so bad that she couldn't even walk due to a stabbing pain in her behind. It hurt so much that she went to the ER, where she was admitted into the ICU with what doctors diagnosed as a bacterial skin infection called cellulitis, which had led to life-threatening septic shock.
During her week in the ICU, she was told she might need the infected part of her butt cut off, but thankfully, it didn't come to that, though she did have to show her tush to a bunch of doctors.
In a follow-up video, she explained that part of her issue was that she wore boyshort underwear which kept bunching up beneath the jean shorts. Sam confessed in the comments that she picked many wedgies during her date. It turns out that those wedgies were what caused her to chafe, and likely, she got a small cut from the chafing. Bacteria then got into the cut, which gave her the cellulitis and sepsis.
In the end though, it wasn't all bad. She explained that she is still with the guy who she was dating when all of this happened and they plan to tell the story at their wedding.
