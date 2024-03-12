Baby's Name Is So Bad That Parents Lose Custody Of Her

One of the most momentous decisions parents make is what to name their child. The choice stays with their kid for their entire life, and can affect how people see them and how they see themselves. For that reason, many moms and dads play it safe and choose something commonplace, but others go out on a limb and pick a more unique name. A lot of times, those types of names aren't great and subject the child to teasing, but the name one couple gave their daughter was deemed so bad that they lost custody of the girl.

The parents, who live in New Zealand, named their daughter Talula Does The Hula From Hawaii. By the time the girl was nine, in 2008, the court removed her from her home, citing the parents' choice of name as the reason. The girl's lawyer explained that she lied to people, telling them her name was K, because she was afraid if they heard her real name she'd be teased.

The family court judge who made the decision to remove the girl stated, "The court is profoundly concerned about the very poor judgment that this child's parents have shown in choosing this name. It makes a fool of the child and sets her up with a social disability and handicap, unnecessarily." He went on to note that the child had better insight on the matter than her parents, who clearly didn't think about what a name like that might do to their daughter.

The girl has since found a new home, and a new name. The new name has not been revealed.