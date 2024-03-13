Slipknot Fans Are Convinced A New Song Is Coming: Here's The Evidence

Slipknot fans are in full-on sleuth mode after the band recently shared a Facebook post hinting at their new drummer. Not only are fans convinced that they know who Jay Weinberg's replacement is, but they also believe a new song is coming thanks to a comment left on the post.

As NME points out, guitarist Mick Thompson's wife Stacey wrote "That song tho" in the comments (the post was simply a picture of a broken drum stick and the word "Rehearsal.") After seeing that, fans reached out to singer Corey Taylor's wife Alicia on X/Twitter to try to get more information. “Did you listen to the new Slipknot song?” one user asked her, to which she replied, “I always hear the new music. I won’t talk about it though.”

She also responded to another fan who asked if the band made her sign a nondisclosure agreement (NDA). “Not me, but they know I have respect for their world,” she responded.

As for the new drummer, fans believe it's Eloy Casagrande (formerly of the Brazilian metal Sepultura) based on the Promark drum stick in the picture, which is the brand he uses. Casagrande is already well-versed in Slipknot's discography, too, and has shared covers of their songs on YouTube.

See the Facebook post and Alicia's X posts below.