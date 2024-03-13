Slipknot Fans Are Convinced A New Song Is Coming: Here's The Evidence
By Katrina Nattress
March 13, 2024
Slipknot fans are in full-on sleuth mode after the band recently shared a Facebook post hinting at their new drummer. Not only are fans convinced that they know who Jay Weinberg's replacement is, but they also believe a new song is coming thanks to a comment left on the post.
As NME points out, guitarist Mick Thompson's wife Stacey wrote "That song tho" in the comments (the post was simply a picture of a broken drum stick and the word "Rehearsal.") After seeing that, fans reached out to singer Corey Taylor's wife Alicia on X/Twitter to try to get more information. “Did you listen to the new Slipknot song?” one user asked her, to which she replied, “I always hear the new music. I won’t talk about it though.”
She also responded to another fan who asked if the band made her sign a nondisclosure agreement (NDA). “Not me, but they know I have respect for their world,” she responded.
As for the new drummer, fans believe it's Eloy Casagrande (formerly of the Brazilian metal Sepultura) based on the Promark drum stick in the picture, which is the brand he uses. Casagrande is already well-versed in Slipknot's discography, too, and has shared covers of their songs on YouTube.
See the Facebook post and Alicia's X posts below.
Rehearsal.Posted by Slipknot on Saturday, March 9, 2024
I always hear the new music. I won’t talk about it tho. 🤐 https://t.co/QUhH6ILlnO— uh-lee-see-yuh Taylor (@AliciaETaylor) March 11, 2024
Not me, but they know I have respect for their world. https://t.co/m4XFAcfNbU— uh-lee-see-yuh Taylor (@AliciaETaylor) March 12, 2024
Whoever Slipknot's new drummer is has just over a month to prepare before their first show of the year April 27 at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas. The band is also slated to play Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida, on May 12, Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio, on May 19, Louder Than Life in Louisville on September 26 and Aftershock in Sacramento on October 11.
Last week, Weinberg announced he joined the Suicidal Tendencies. “When I think of the culture and community of heavy music that I’ve loved and considered my creative home for 20 years, I think of Suicidal Tendencies: a foundational pillar and source of inspiration ever since I fell in love with punk, metal, and hardcore," Weinberg wrote in a statement. "Having toured and played shows together all over the world, I’ve been so fortunate to become friends with my musical heroes who have been a part of this band’s incredible history. It’s an absolute honor and privilege to play with Suicidal Tendencies, and I can’t wait to start this incredibly exciting new chapter in just one week! See you all in the pit!”
Weinberg will make his Suicidal Tendencies debut with two Japanese shows: March 14 in Osaka and March 16 in Chiba. The band is also slated to play the inaugural No Values festival in Pomona, California this June.