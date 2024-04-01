Taylor Swift Teases 'So Many Exciting Things Ahead' While Accepting Award

Taylor Swift may not have been physically at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, but she was definitely there in spirit — and video — to accept one of the night's major awards.

Iconic boybanders AJ McLean and Lance Bass presented the award for Artist of the Year to Swift on Monday (April 1), a full-circle moment given the Midnight singer's hilariously relatable reaction to *NSYNC reuniting at the MTV Video Music Awards last year. The pair, who even did a bit about friendship bracelets in honor of Swift, praised the "Bejeweled" singer for re-releasing two different albums in the last year (with a new one on the way!) while also being on the highest-grossing tour in history.

While accepting the award via video, the Midnights musician took time to thank fans for showing their love and support by way of voting as well as for showing up for her during a "pretty spectacular" last year.

"To the fans, it's completely up to you to choose how you spend your time, what concerts you want to go to, what music you want to make the soundtrack to your life, and to anyone who has included me in those choices, I'm so so so thankful for that," she said. "We have so many exciting things ahead of us."

She added, "Thank you for voting for me for this incredible honor, Artist of the Year. I'm so blown away and so thankful and I just can't wait to keep having fun with you guys because we have a lot of exciting things coming up."

The "Anti-Hero" singer also made sure to hype Swifties up for the upcoming release of her newest album The Tortured Poets Department, which said she is "so proud of" and "cannot wait to share it" with her fans. She first announced the album while accepting her 13th Grammy Award during a history-making night at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

In addition to Artist of the Year, she also took home awards Pop Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year (Eras Tour), Best Lyrics ("Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version)"), TikTok Bop of the Year ("Cruel Summer") and Favorite Tour Style.

The Tortured Poets Department drops April 19.