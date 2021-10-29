The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In October 2021
By Zuri Anderson
November 1, 2021
Spooky season has come and gone, but these wild Florida stories will keep haunting us for a while.
Some of these reported crimes seem like something straight out of a horror movie, from a sword-wielding man setting his house on fire to straight-up murders. One of the homicides happened for a strange reason, however.
On the slightly normal side of things, one Florida resident thought she had millions, while another is using his lottery winnings for an interesting purchase.
Then, there were two fishermen in the news. One got a strange catch, and the younger one had their fish snatched away before their eyes.
With that said, here are the weirdest Florida stories we found in October 2021:
- Florida Man Arrested After Throwing A 'G' At Woman
- Former Florida Porn Star Sentenced For Her Role In Fatal Shooting
- Pizza Sauce Helps Florida Cops Arrest Suspected Car Burglar
- Florida Man Charged With Murdering Neighbor Over Wandering Cat
- Florida Man To Use $1 Million Lottery Winnings For New Toothbrush
- Florida Fisherman Reels In A Handgun Weighted Down With A Brick
- Deaf Florida Man Caught Using Sign Language To Threaten Woman
- Sword-Wielding Florida Man Accused Of Starting Fire, Flooding Jail Cell
- Grenade Detonated After Routine Traffic Stop In Florida
- WATCH: Alligator Snags Fish Right Off The Pole Of 7-Year-Old Florida Boy
- Florida Woman Got $3.4 Million COVID Relief Money She Never Applied For