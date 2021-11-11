Bruce Arians Has Hilarious Response To Bucs, Odell Beckham Jr. Speculation

Beckham was released by the Cleveland Browns last Friday (November 5), subjecting him to waivers, allowing any NFL team to put in a claim for him and inherit the remaining $7.25 million on his contract with Cleveland prior to Tuesday's deadline, in which he officially became a free agent, allowing him to choose his own destination.

On Monday (November 8), Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss believes the New England Patriots are the perfect destination for Beckham.

The 29-year-old is looking to have a career resurgence, a similar scenario to the one Moss found himself in when he joined the Patriots in 2007 after coming off a disappointing tenure with the then-Oakland Raiders.

“I remember them talking about me, going into my 10th year, this is my last chance. That’s the reason why I’m talking about the New England Patriots [signing Beckham],” Moss said during ESPN's Monday Night Coundtown broadcast via Boston.com. “They have a young stud in Mac Jones. Josh McDaniels, Bill Belichick, and being able to keep his mind right.”

The Packers have had a need at the wide receiver position during the 2021 season, with their three top receiversDavante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling all missing the team's 24-21 win against the Arizona Cardinals on October 28.

The Chiefs are struggling, but still provide an enticing option for any receiver with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a talented roster of other skill players, including fellow wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Saints have quarterback concerns amid Jameis Winston's season-ending injury, but a return to his hometown could be the best option for Beckham's career resurgence.

Beckham emerged as one of the NFL's brightest stars after being selected No. 12 overall by the New York Giants in the 2014 NFL Draft, following a stellar collegiate career at LSU.

The Louisiana native was the 2014 NFL Rookie of the Year and a three-time Pro Bowler during his first five seasons with the Giants, before being acquired by the Browns, along with Olivier Vernon, in exchange for Jabrill Peppers, Kevin Zeitler and multiple 2019 NFL Draft picks in March 2019.

Beckham's tenure in Cleveland was considered a disappointment as he's caught only 114 receptions for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns during three seasons, while also recording eight rushes for 96 yards and one touchdown.

Last week, his father, Odell Beckham Sr., shared an 11-minute video on his verified Instagram acocunt that specifically called out quarterback Baker Mayfield for missing his son on muerous passing plays.