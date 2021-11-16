UFO That Looks Like A Doughnut Baffles Scientists

A satellite tracker in the Netherlands told Live Science, "Any passes [of Endeavour] over Switzerland prior to landing that night would have been completely in Earth's shadow, i.e. it would not be illuminated by the sun and hence not visible. Reentry itself was over Mexico and the Gulf of Mexico, and would not have been visible from Switzerland. The de-orbit burn, prior to reentry, was over the Indian Ocean, so also not visible from Switzerland."

So what was it? Well scientists aren't really sure. One suggested it was an "out-of-focus image of a bright star" and isn't moving at all, but the original photos, which strangely have since been removed from Twitter, show light trailing behind the object, making it seem like it was moving.

An astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics suggested the UFO was the upper stage of a rocket reentering the atmosphere and burning up, but without a time frame on when the pictures were taken, he can't tie the object to any known debris in the sky that night.

Currently, the UFO remains unidentified.