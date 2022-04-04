Rappers Drakeo The Ruler, Black Rob, Others Left Out Of Grammys Memoriam

Rob passed away last April after suffering from cardiac arrest following suffering from multiple health problems over the years. The "Whoa!" rapper, who came up during the height of Bad Boy Records popularity in the late '90s, died in a hospital in Atlanta.

Drakeo The Ruler was killed nearly five months ago following a violent incident that happened backstage at Once Upon A Time Festival in Exposition Park. While he was at the music festival in his hometown of L.A., a fight broke out and Drakeo was stabbed in the neck during the altercation. He passed away due to his injuries shortly after the incident.



They weren't the only artists left out of the tribute. Fans noticed that YG affiliate Slim 400, UTFO rapper Kangol Kid and Toni Braxton's sister, Traci, was also not included in the memoriam. Kid, a member of the Brooklyn hip-hop group UTFO whose 1984 song “Roxanne, Roxanne” sparked the first historic rap beef with Roxanne Shaunte, passed away from colon cancer last December. Braxton passed away just a few weeks ago due to complications from esophageal cancer. The Braxton sisters celebrated her birthday the dat before the awards show.



The Recording Academy named several iconic Hip-Hop artists in its round-up like Biz Markie, Young Dolph, Shock G, Chucky Thompson, DMX and veteran journalist Greg Tate. Creative Director of Louie Vuitton Virgil Abloh was actually included in the tribute, but fans were also upset that the Recording Academy referred to Abloh as a "Hip Hop Fashion Designer."

