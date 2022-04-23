Kanye West Dishes On Family Drama On Pusha T's New Album

Pusha T released his highly anticipated fourth studio album on Friday (April 23).

Features on It's Almost Dry include Kid Cudi, Pharrell Williams, Don Toliver and Lil Uzi Vert, to name a few. But one feature stood out for his lyrics that dish on family issues happening in real time — Kanye West.

Ye appeared on two tracks on Pusha T's album: "Dreamin Of The Past" and "Rock N Roll."

On "Dreamin Of The Past," Kanye raps: "Born in the manger, the son of a stranger / When daddy's not home, the family's in danger"

On "Rock N Roll," he says: "How I make it through the Chi', get to you, and almost die? / Finally tired of comin' and goin', make up your mind / I ain't come to pick up the kids to pick a fight"

These lyrics likely refer to the ongoing feud between Kanye and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, with who he shared four kids with. Ye has taken to social media several times to question and harass Kim and her parenting skills, according to TMZ.

"Rock N Roll," which features both Kanye West and Kid Cudi, has made some headlines in recent weeks due to beef between the two rappers. Kid Cudi said in a tweet he no longer plans to work with Kanye West.

"Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He's not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye -Scott," he said.

You can listen to "Dreamin Of The Past" and "Rock N Roll" on Pusha T's new album here.