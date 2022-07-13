These Rappers Love Their Families More Than Anything
By Tony M. Centeno
July 13, 2022
JAY-Z and Beyoncé have been bringing their daughter Blue Ivy Carter to sit courtside with them at basketball games since she was a toddler. During the NBA Finals last month, we watched her grow from an innocent child into a budding teenager as she made a viral #GirlDad moment by hilariously brushing her dad off her shoulders while he tried to get a hug. We’ve witnessed Ye’s daughter North West take after her dad by rocking his old fits and complaining about the paparazzi.
Within the past couple of years alone, we’ve seen a handful of timeless moments between rappers and their kids that we’ll never forget. As fans who have grown up with rappers like JAY-Z, Kanye West and Lil’ Kim, it’s dope to witness them participate in events we’d normally see them at like concerts or on the red carpet of award shows as a family unit.
We can go on and on about the various points in time where rappers and their kids have given us life by sharing adorable moments with their kids. So we’ll do just that. Check out these rap stars who have brought their children into the spotlight with them.
1. JAY-Z and Beyonce
Hov and Bey have been parents for over a decade now. After Blue Ivy was born in 2012, they went on to have a set of twins, Rumi and Sir in 2017. While Blue Ivy has become quite the celebrity herself, it’s rare when we get to see the twins out with their parents, or anywhere for that matter.
2. Kanye West
Despite the endless issues Ye and Kim have gone through lately, they still manage to be great parents to their four kids North (9), Saint (6), Chicago (4), and Psalm (1). Ye may not live with the kids full-time but he still takes them to school, attends their birthday parties and shows up to their soccer games.
3. Cardi B & Offset
Cardi B and Offset have only been parents to their two child’s for a couple of years, but ‘Set was already a great dad before he and Bardi got married. The couple welcomed their daughter Kulture into the world back in 2018 while their son Wave was born last year. Cardi and Offset recently celebrated her son’s 10th month of existence in an adorable social post. In addition to their two kids, Offset has three other kids: Jordan (12), Kody (7) and Kalea (7).
4. Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj can’t get enough of her son, and neither can the Barbz. She gave birth to her first child with father Kenneth Petty in 2020 and has been gushing about him ever since. She rarely shows him off on social media and hasn’t even confirmed what his birth name is yet. Whenever she does put him in the spotlight, Nicki’s fans, who know him as “Papa Bear”, give him all the love and praise.
5. Yung Miami
City Girls may be the hottest acts in the rap game at the moment. Yet, all Yung Miami wants to do is to be a loving mother to her two kids. Jai Malik Wiggins Jr. (9) is the son of her ex-boyfriend Jai Wiggins, who was killed in a shooting in 2020. She welcomed her young daughter Summer Miami Luellen (2) in October 2019 with her now-ex boyfriend Southside. Although they aren’t together, Southside said that co-parenting with Yung Miami has been easy so far.
6. DJ Khaled
No one loves their kids like DJ Khaled. The revered Miami-based artist has put his children on a pedestal since they were born. Asahd Tuck Khaled (5) was born in 2016. He’s one of the few children who has an album named after him after Khaled dropped his 2019 LP Father Of Asahd. Several months later, Khaled and his wife Nicole welcomed their second son Aalam Khaled (2). Khaled continues to bring his family with wherever he goes from red carpets at exclusive events to lavish vacations across the world.
7. Lil Baby
As he continues his rise to the top of the rap food chain, Lil Baby has been bringing his children out and about with him for important occasions. The Georgia native has two children. His first son, Jason, was born in 2015 to Baby’s ex-girlfriend Ayesha Howard, who was with him before he got famous. In 2019, he welcomed his second son Loyal into the world with ex-girlfriend Jayda Cheaves. Although he tends to keep his family life private, Baby opened up about it to Billboard in 2021 and said that he wants more kids in the future.
8. Remy Ma & Papoose
Remy Ma and Papoose have been together for years. They were married in 2008, but finally welcomed their first child together, Reminisce Mackie, in 2018. In addition to the children they had from previous relationships, Remy Ma and Papoose have five children in total: Dejanae (26), Shamele (23), Destiny (22), Jayson (21), and Reminisce (3).
9. Lil’ Kim
Lil’ Kim has spent the majority of her life as a successful rap star who has influenced a generation of prominent female MC’s. In recent years, she spends her time being a mommy to her daughter Royal Reign Jones Neil. Royal was born in 2014 and has been the apple of the public eye ever since. In recent years, Royal is already becoming popular within the Hip-Hop community after she’s been seen walking down red carpets with her mother since she was a toddler.
10. Chris Brown
Chris Brown has been going through the early phases of fatherhood in recent years. Since 2014, Breezy has spawned three kids with three different women. First eldest daughter Royalty Brown, 8, has been seen out with her dad numerous times over the years. He also has a son named Aeko Catori Brown, who was born in November 2019, and a new baby girl Lovely Symphani Brown, who was born earlier this year in January.
11. Drake
Drake may have taken awhile to share the news about his son Adonis, but thanks to his beef with Pusha T, we now know more about his first son Adonis. The four-year-old was born in 2017 to artist Sophie Brussaux and lives with his mother in Paris, France. Since he formally introduced him to the world on his Scorpion album, Drake has felt a lot more comfortable posting him on his Instagram account and taking him out to basketball games and concerts.
12. Pusha T
Speaking of Pusha T, the other half of The Clipse recently became a father for the first time himself. In 2020, King Push and his wife Virginia surprised fans by announcing the birth of his first son Nigel Brixx Thornton. While we don’t get to see them out too often, every now and again Pusha will post an image or two of his first-born son.
13. Fabolous
Fabolous has never been shy about showing off his family. The 44-year-old Brooklynite has three children with Emily Bustamante. They share two sons Johan, 12, and Jonas, 5, and their youngest daughter Journey Isabella, who was born in 2020. Over the years, we’ve seen Fab post heartwarming family photos on various holidays and other special occasions. He’s even boasted about his son Jonas’ rapping skills in a few social media posts.