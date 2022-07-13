These Rappers Love Their Families More Than Anything

JAY-Z and Beyoncé have been bringing their daughter Blue Ivy Carter to sit courtside with them at basketball games since she was a toddler. During the NBA Finals last month, we watched her grow from an innocent child into a budding teenager as she made a viral #GirlDad moment by hilariously brushing her dad off her shoulders while he tried to get a hug. We’ve witnessed Ye’s daughter North West take after her dad by rocking his old fits and complaining about the paparazzi.

Within the past couple of years alone, we’ve seen a handful of timeless moments between rappers and their kids that we’ll never forget. As fans who have grown up with rappers like JAY-Z, Kanye West and Lil’ Kim, it’s dope to witness them participate in events we’d normally see them at like concerts or on the red carpet of award shows as a family unit.

We can go on and on about the various points in time where rappers and their kids have given us life by sharing adorable moments with their kids. So we’ll do just that. Check out these rap stars who have brought their children into the spotlight with them.