Pete Davidson Makes Fashion Statement After Kim Kardashian Split

Earlier this summer Kim posted several sweet moments of the two vacationing and enjoying the hot weather together. As recently as July 11th, the Kardashians star shared photos of the two of them hanging out by the pool. In the same post, fans also noticed that Pete's latest tattoo was a tribute to Kim. The names "Jasmine" and "Aladdin" with an infinity sign was seen in the middle of his collarbone, which is a reference to the characters the couple played in a Saturday Night Live skit that Kim hosted back in October. It was during the sketch that they shared their first kiss which prompted the reality star to make a move. They were seen hanging out in public together shortly after.

While their romance may be over in real life, fans will get to see earlier days of Pete and Kim's relationship play out in the second season of Hulu's The Kardashians which premieres September 22nd.