Pete Davidson Makes Fashion Statement After Kim Kardashian Split
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 8, 2022
Pete Davidson was seen for the first time since news broke that he and girlfriend Kim Kardashian split after nine months of dating and the shirt he chose to wear has people talking. According to E News, Davidson was photographed wearing a graphic t-shirt that read, "What... I feel like s--t" on the set of his upcoming film Wizards! in Cairns, Australia. He paired the shirt with a green trucker hat that had the movie's title written on it.
The day before the photo was taken, it was confirmed that the couple had ended their relationship earlier in the week and decided to just be friends. The insiders said that while they have "a lot of love and respect for each other," their demanding schedules and the long distance "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."
Earlier this summer Kim posted several sweet moments of the two vacationing and enjoying the hot weather together. As recently as July 11th, the Kardashians star shared photos of the two of them hanging out by the pool. In the same post, fans also noticed that Pete's latest tattoo was a tribute to Kim. The names "Jasmine" and "Aladdin" with an infinity sign was seen in the middle of his collarbone, which is a reference to the characters the couple played in a Saturday Night Live skit that Kim hosted back in October. It was during the sketch that they shared their first kiss which prompted the reality star to make a move. They were seen hanging out in public together shortly after.
While their romance may be over in real life, fans will get to see earlier days of Pete and Kim's relationship play out in the second season of Hulu's The Kardashians which premieres September 22nd.