The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In October 2022
By Zuri Anderson
November 1, 2022
Well, folks, spooky season has officially come to a close, which means it's time to break out the holiday decorations and get the Thanksgiving turkey. Even though October is over, the weird stuff that happened in Florida will continue to haunt us.
Dozens of passengers on a flight out of the Sunshine State got an early Halloween scare thanks to an unexpected, scaly guest. Another familiar reptile was causing trouble in a neighborhood, and an amateur trapper bit off more than he could chew.
Then there were some brazen acts by residents in the state, from a driver trying to hide something illegal in his underwear, to a man buying whiskey shots after crashing his car into another vehicle. Though, none of them are as bold as one teenager who stole thousands of dollars from her grandparents.
You can read more about these wicked stories and more below:
- Snake On A Plane: Reptile Spooks Passengers On Flight Leaving Florida
- Florida Girl, 14, Stole $13,500 From Grandparents, Gave It To Classmates
- WATCH: Alligator Bites Florida Man Trying To Remove It From Neighbor's Home
- WATCH: Florida Man Arrested After Deputy Finds Something In His Underwear
- Florida Man Accused Of DUI Crashes Car, Leaves Scene To Buy Whiskey Shots
- Florida Attorney Who Fought Helmet Laws Didn't Wear One In Deadly Crash
- Florida Man Puts Up Pig Pen After Developer Builds Driveway On His Property
- Florida Man Pours Bleach Into Co-worker's Soda After Heated Argument: Cops
- Florida Woman Stabs Sister For Flirting With Long-Distance Boyfriend
- 'A UFO! No, Wait': Upside-Down Tent Spotted Flying Over Florida