Houston Police Chief Denies Claims That Takeoff's Murder Case Has Gone Cold

“I feel good where we’re progressing," Chief Finner said. "You remember on that day, I met with his mother. I talked with that lady personally, made a promise and there’s a lot being said. We want all investigations on murders when people are being killed to move. But the main thing is we get it right. I do not want to send family members on a roller coaster ride and then we have to come back and say, ‘woah that wasn’t the person.’ I want everyone to be patient and just understand there will be some justice here in Houston, Texas.”



Chief Finner said there's no indication that the case is going cold because investigators are still following up on all the tips they continue to receive. He also told the outlet that he believes that they will find the killer and an arrest will be made. Takeoff was shot and killed in front of the 810 Billiards and Bowling in Downtown Houston on November 1. He passed away due to gunshot wounds in the head and torso.



As the investigation continues, so do the tributes to Takeoff. Following his massive funeral in Atlanta, Quavo, Offset, Cardi B, Gucci Mane and others have paid homage to Takeoff. The rapper, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was also memorialized by the Atlanta Falcons during a recent home game and by the host of the 2022 American Music Awards Wayne Brady.