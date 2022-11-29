TakeOff's Brother Issues Emotional Tribute To The Late Rapper

“My big brother, my right hand man, my other half, my literal twin. The one I could call upon anytime no matter what time, weather, situation you were in. You always made sure the family was straight, even when I didn’t need anything, you always gave me something."



"I hate that I have to move on with my life without you physically here, I wish I could just stop time and wait, but I know that can’t happen," he continued. "It’s a lot of things I’m going to miss about you, I could name them but it would be a full list, and that would take forever. I looked up to you more than anyone on this earth and I will never stop looking up to you. I’ll carry your name until the day I die.”



TakeOff was shot and killed outside of the 810 Billiards and Bowling in Downtown Houston on November 1. He was about to walk away from the scene with Quavo when shots were fired by an unknown gunman. Take was shot in the head and torso.



So far, police have not officially identified a suspect, however, they did arrest a man, Joshua Cameron a.k.a. "Lil Cam" who was reportedly armed while he was at the chaotic scene that night. Cam was arrested for gun charges including felony to possess a firearm and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Police believe he is the person of interest who is seen firing a gun in the multiple videos of TakeOff's shooting.



With the latest update in the case, hopefully TakeOff's family, friends and fans are one step closer to receiving closure. Artists like Cardi B, Gucci Mane, Drake and others have been paying their respects to the fallen rapper since he was laid to rest in Atlanta during a massive homegoing service.