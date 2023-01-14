Lizzo, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X & More Attend Lori Harvey’s Birthday Party

By Dani Medina

January 14, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Lori Harvey rang in her 26th birthday in a huge way!

The model hosted a star-studded event at Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood on Friday (January 13) night, as seen in photos making the rounds on social media. Harvey, the daughter of Marjorie Harvey and adoptive daughter of Steve Harvey, looked absolutely stunning in a one-shoulder black dress.

Harvey and her guests enjoyed a multi-course meal, including yellowfin tuna tartar, penne alla vodka, prime ribeye and spicy Calabrese, Page Six reports.

Who are these guests, you ask? Kendall Jenner, Elisa Johnson, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Offset, Kiernan Shipka, Alexander 'AE' Edwards and Chantel Jeffries were there, just to name a few! Lori's man, actor Damson Idris also attended the party, hours after making his relationship Instagram official.

You can take a look at photos and videos from the star-studded event below.

Happy Birthday, Lori!

