Justin Bieber Was Offered To Headline Coachella, But Here's Why He Said No

While JB has never been on a Coachella lineup, he's made his presence known in the desert many a time! Most recently, he joined Daniel Caesar on stage and performed "Peaches" with him — shirtless, we might add. Back in 2019, he also joined Ariana Grande for a performance of "Sorry."

As far as Justin's music goes, he opened up in May 2022 about what fans can expect from his seventh studio album. "I don't think there’s a date yet, but I do know that we’re wrapping it up. It's almost done. It sounds really good. I'm really excited about it. I got a lot of cool features and yeah, it should be dropping not too long from now," he said at the time. One of those features was revealed to be John Mayer.

As you'll recall, the Biebs had to cancel the remainder of his tour last year for mental and physical health reasons after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Good news for fans, though — he's been spotted going in and out of studios in Los Angeles over the past few months!