Jessa Duggar Accused Of Endangering Her Kids After Latest Instagram Post

With her shows no longer on, 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On star Jessa Duggar has been using social media to keep her fans up to date with her life. She often shares photos and videos of her husband, Ben Seewald, and their four children - Spurgeon, 7, Henry, 6, Ivy, 3, and Fern, one. Of course, sharing her personal life to millions of people opens her up to shaming, and she's seen her fair share of it. She's been criticized for the haircut she gave her child, letting her kids use a cell phone, her toddler's dirty feet, her kid having an accident, even for letting her kids make crafts. Well now, the 30-year-old reality star is under fire for installing a new device in her home to make her life easier.

Jessa shared video on her Instagram that said, "No more 'Please shut the door.' Hello springtime, goodbye flies in my kitchen." In it, she first shows Henry and Ivy coming in through their home's side doors, which the kids leave open. She next shows a device that automatically closes doors, then she shows Fern opening the door which closes on its own.

The excited mom captioned the clip, "Some dreams do come true," adding, "Took about 2 hrs for me to figure out how to put that baby on the door, but I got it in the end."