If You Spot The Wedding Invitation In This Puzzle, You'll Get Married Soon

Love is in the air since it's the time of year where couples across the country say "I do" - wedding season! By now, you might have even already received an invitation to upcoming nuptials. Most people tend to put the invitation up on their fridge as a reminder that the event is coming up and to make sure that they don't lose it, but other, less organized guests, might wind up misplacing the invitation. That's what happened in this puzzle, created by British women's fashion retailer, Quiz.

It's an image of an array of wedding-related items like make up, champagne, flowers, dresses and other bridal accessories, and somewhere hidden amongst all that is a lost wedding invitation.

It takes the average person well over a minute to spot it - 87 seconds to be exact - but they say if you can find the lost invitation in under 30 seconds, you'll be getting married soon. If you're already married, a wedding of some kind is in your future.