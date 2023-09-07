Britney Spears Reveals 'How Scared' She Was During 2001 VMAs Performance

After announcing the release of the long-awaited memoir, Spears took to Instagram to share a message about making the book happen. "I worked my a— off for this book," Spears told fans in the video shared to Instagram last month. "I had a lot of therapy to get this book done." Spears went on to joke," So you guys better like it, and if you don't that's cool too." The Woman In Me is already available for pre-order at BritneyBook.com and the website also shows the book's front cover which features a young Britney in black and white.

Britney's memoir has been a long time coming. In May, it was reported that the book had been put on hold due to fellow A-List stars who were concerned about its content. So much so, that their lawyers had reportedly taken precautionary action. "Britney is brutally honest in the book — there are a lot of nervous A-listers," a source told The Sun. "Strongly worded legal letters have been sent to the publishers by people who know Britney and who fear what she has written. There is no movement at the moment and there are concerns over when it will eventually be able to come out."