Doja Cat Leaves Pop Behind On Her New Single 'Balut'

Doja Cat is back with a new single from her forthcoming album Scarlet. On the new track "Balut," which dropped on Friday, September 15th, the hitmaker ditched a catchy pop chorus for a straight rap song. The song starts and ends with a sample from professional wrestler Ric Flair saying, "Remember this, girls/ None of you can be first, but all of you can be next."

Aside from the repeated line, "It's like takin' candy from baby," during the chorus, Doja delivers two long verses that allude to her success in the music industry. She also references her own pop-rap hits saying in the second verse: "So easy, so cheesy, so fresh/ So queasy, so nauseous, so sick (Blegh)/ Is it coke? Is it crack? Is it meth? (Is it?)/ What the f—k do she put in them hits?"