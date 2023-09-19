Anne Hathaway Reveals Her Favorite Pop Songs At The Moment

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 19, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Anne Hathaway has her finger on the pulse! During a recent interview, the beloved actress revealed what songs are her favorite at the moment and they're some of the biggest pop songs of the year. While participating in a rapid-fire round of questions on her Monday (September 18th) TODAY Show appearance, Hathaway revealed, "I'm really into 'Vampire' at the moment," referring to the first single off Olivia Rodrigo's recently released sophomore album GUTS.

She went on to share a few more songs that she can't get enough of at the moment. "'Break My Soul' by Beyoncé and Taylor Swift 'Anti-Hero,'" Hathaway added, listing songs from both pop star's most recent albums: RENAISSANCE and Midnights, respectively. This isn't the first time Hathaway has proven she's keeping up with what newer generations are into.

In an August interview with Vogue, the Devil Wears Prada actress credited Generation Z for influencing her fashion style. “I know this sounds like I’m super-pandering, but I’m really switched on by Gen Z,” she said in the interview published on Tuesday, August 29th. “It’s a fun generation when it comes to fashion. They really hit it just right where they have a great time with it, but they define themselves by themselves.” She went on to add that, "Their relationship with [fashion], the way it's received, it's a really, really fun dance."

Fans will likely see Hathaway in more high-fashion looks in the forthcoming A24 film, Mother Mary, where she'll play a pop star. The film has been described as an "epic pop melodrama" that will follow a fictional musician (Hathaway) and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer (Michaela Coel).

