Travis Scott Brings 'UTOPIA' To Life During Explosive Performance
By Tony M. Centeno
September 24, 2023
Travis Scott brought UTOPIA to Las Vegas during his outrageous performance.
On Saturday night, September 23, the Houston native closed out the final night of the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival inside the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas. Chase B held it down at the DJ booth while Scott performed new music from his latest album, which dropped over the summer. During his explosive set, Scott served up the album's intro "HYAENA," "K-POP," which he exclusively debuted on iHeartRadio, "FE!N," "TELEKINESIS" and "MELTDOWN". He also belted out fan favorites like "No Bystanders," "Antidote," "Sicko Mode" and "Goosebumps."
Travis Scott gave fans a glimpse of what to expect at his upcoming tour. Shortly after he dropped his UTOPIA album in July, the Cactus Jack founder announced his plans for his "Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus." The tour will begin on October 11 in Charlotte, NC and will hit up numerous major cities around the U.S. Scott will spend a couple of nights in select cities like New York City, Boston and Miami before he wraps up at the end of December in Toronto.
Some fans have already gotten a glimpse of what a Travis Scott tour would look like in 2023. Scott debuted an elaborate set during his set at Rolling Loud Miami, which went down just a week before his album dropped. He also performed songs from the album for the first time live in Italy where he brought out Kanye West as a surprise guest. A couple of weeks later, Scott joined Drake during his "It's All A Blur Tour" where they performed "Meltdown" together for the first time.
If you missed any of this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, or just want to relive the weekend, you can watch all of the best moments on demand on Hulu from October 10 through October 31.