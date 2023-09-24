Travis Scott Brings 'UTOPIA' To Life During Explosive Performance

Travis Scott gave fans a glimpse of what to expect at his upcoming tour. Shortly after he dropped his UTOPIA album in July, the Cactus Jack founder announced his plans for his "Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus." The tour will begin on October 11 in Charlotte, NC and will hit up numerous major cities around the U.S. Scott will spend a couple of nights in select cities like New York City, Boston and Miami before he wraps up at the end of December in Toronto.



Some fans have already gotten a glimpse of what a Travis Scott tour would look like in 2023. Scott debuted an elaborate set during his set at Rolling Loud Miami, which went down just a week before his album dropped. He also performed songs from the album for the first time live in Italy where he brought out Kanye West as a surprise guest. A couple of weeks later, Scott joined Drake during his "It's All A Blur Tour" where they performed "Meltdown" together for the first time.