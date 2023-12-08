Carpenter has come a long way since her Girl Meets World days. Weeks before hitting the Jingle Ball stage, she was opening up for the one and only Taylor Swift on the first international leg of her Eras Tour.

For her stunning Jingle Ball performance, Carpenter pulled out hits like "Feather," "Is It New Years Yet?" from her recently released holiday EP fruitcake, and of course her breakout hit "Nonsense." She even adjusted the lyrics to make them more appropriate for the festive night. Some standout lyrics swaps included "sounds like ho ho ho" instead of "sounds like blah blah blah" and "I got that holiday glee" instead of "I got some young energy" as well as "look at all those presents, that's a big stack" and "Jingle Ball you're so hot I'm not worthy."

In addition to Carpenter, Z100 Jingle Ball's impressive lineup included performances by Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, , Cher, Pentatonix, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, David Kushner, and Melanie Martinez.

If you missed any of the holiday fun, fans across the country will be able to watch an exclusive television broadcast on ABC on Thursday, December 21st 8pm ET/PT. The special will also be available on demand and on Hulu the following day.