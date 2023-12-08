Sabrina Carpenter's 'Girl Meets World' Costar Supports Her At Jingle Ball
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 9, 2023
Sabrina Carpenter and her Girl Meets World costar Corey Fogelmanis are friendship goals! On Friday, December 8th, the actor traveled to New York to support Carpenter as she hit the Madison Square Garden stage at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One.
Fogelmanis was spotted walking backstage into the crowd as Carpenter hit the stage and he looked over the moon to be supporting his friend and former Disney Channel costar. The friends starred alongside Boys Meets World's Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel in the sitcom which ran for three seasons. The last episode aired on January 20th, 2017.
Carpenter has come a long way since her Girl Meets World days. Weeks before hitting the Jingle Ball stage, she was opening up for the one and only Taylor Swift on the first international leg of her Eras Tour.
For her stunning Jingle Ball performance, Carpenter pulled out hits like "Feather," "Is It New Years Yet?" from her recently released holiday EP fruitcake, and of course her breakout hit "Nonsense." She even adjusted the lyrics to make them more appropriate for the festive night. Some standout lyrics swaps included "sounds like ho ho ho" instead of "sounds like blah blah blah" and "I got that holiday glee" instead of "I got some young energy" as well as "look at all those presents, that's a big stack" and "Jingle Ball you're so hot I'm not worthy."
In addition to Carpenter, Z100 Jingle Ball's impressive lineup included performances by Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, , Cher, Pentatonix, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, David Kushner, and Melanie Martinez.
If you missed any of the holiday fun, fans across the country will be able to watch an exclusive television broadcast on ABC on Thursday, December 21st 8pm ET/PT. The special will also be available on demand and on Hulu the following day.