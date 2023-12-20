Groom's Vows Are So Bad Even The Officiant Was Upset By Them: WATCH

One of the most touching moments of a wedding is when the vows are read. It's a chance for the bride and groom to express personal and loving sentiments to one another. However, if vows aren't carefully prepared or taken seriously, they can be pretty disastrous, as one man recently learned.

It happened during a wedding in Kentucky, and videographer Samuel Foree of CK Entertainment shared footage of it on TikTok and Instagram. When it came time for the groom, Cody Sheehan, to share his vows with his wife and their family and friends gathered at their nuptials, the 27-year-old Cody said, "I promise to smack that a** every chance I get. Booyah!" He then laughed and added, "That's all I got."

A few guests awkwardly chuckled but it was mostly quiet. The officiant then asked, "Is that it?" to which Cody replied, laughing, "Yeah." In the background, someone can be heard pleading, "Come on Cody," and the officiant tried to give Cody another chance, questioning, "Are you sure?" Cody then confessed, "I didn't write nothing out." The officiant once more tried to help Cody, asking, "That's what you're going out with?" and Cody responded, "That's what I'm going with! We've made it this long!"

In his caption, Foree advised, "Fellas, this is your sign to go write those vows... now."