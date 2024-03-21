All The Best Moments From The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards
By Sarah Tate
April 2, 2024
The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday (April 1) was full of incredible must-see moments, but if you missed out, we've got you covered!
Hosted by iconic performer Ludacris, the 12th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards had no shortage of memorable moments, from Beyoncé honoring music icons while accepting her own Innovator Award and Cher cementing her legendary status with the Icon Award to performances from artists like Tate McRae, TLC, Jelly Roll, Justin Timberlake and many more.
If you missed any of the iconic moments from this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards, or just want to relive them all, the show will be available to stream on Hulu the next day for 21 days.
Keep reading to see all of the best moments from the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Ludacris & T-Pain Perform A Nostalgic Medley
Ludacris pulled double duty hosting and performing at the awards in Los Angeles, and even teamed up with T-Pain to collab on hits like "Yeah!," "All I Do is Win," and his classic "Move B*tch."
Justin Timberlake Opened The Show In Style
Timberlake performed a couple of tracks off his latest album Everything I Thought It Was, putting his signature spin on "Selfish" and "No Angels."
Cher Receives iHeartRadio Icon Award
The night included a sweet dedication by Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep and an incredible tribute by Jennifer Hudson honoring Cher before the legendary musician was presented with the iHeartRadio Icon Award.
No Scrubs Were At The iHeartRadio Music Awards
TLC made sure there were no scrubs at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards while performing two of their biggest songs, "No Scrubs" and "Waterfalls," bringing out "Big Energy" rapper Latto to fill in for the late Lisa "LeftEye" Lopes during her iconic verse.
Green Day Perform Career-Spanning Set
The legendary rockers kicked off their set with "Bobby Sox" from their latest album Saviors before flipping the script mid-set to travel back 30 years with "Basket Case" from their 1994 album Dookie.
Stevie Wonder Presents Beyoncé With Innovator Award
One legend to another. Stevie Wonder recognized Bey for not only her unstoppable career and most recent album Cowboy Carter, but he also praised her work outside of the industry. During her speech, Bey noted that being an innovator "means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength."
Tate McRae Gets "Greedy" With Her "Exes"
The Queen of Choreo showed off her killer moves and vocals during a vibrant performance on stage, treating the crowd to an exciting mashup of "Greedy" and "Exes," the two lead singles from her latest album Think Later.
Taylor Swift Teases "Exciting Things" While Accepting Artist Of The Year Award
The Midnights musician took home several awards during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, including the major award for Artist of the Year. While accepting the award via video, she hyped fans up about her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department and teased "so many exciting things ahead of us."
Country Collaboration Between Jelly Roll And Lainey Wilson
The superstar country artists joined forces on stage to perform an emotional rendition of Jelly Roll's "Save Me," before he gave an impassioned speech accepting the awards for Best New Artist in Pop and Country.
Jaw-Dropping Looks Grace The Yellow Carpet
The iHeartRadio Music Awards — On The Red Carpet Live! Presented by Otezla was full of show-stopping looks, including JoJo Siwa who looked absolutely unrecognizable on the carpet.