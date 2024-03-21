All The Best Moments From The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday (April 1) was full of incredible must-see moments, but if you missed out, we've got you covered!

Hosted by iconic performer Ludacris, the 12th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards had no shortage of memorable moments, from Beyoncé honoring music icons while accepting her own Innovator Award and Cher cementing her legendary status with the Icon Award to performances from artists like Tate McRae, TLC, Jelly Roll, Justin Timberlake and many more.

If you missed any of the iconic moments from this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards, or just want to relive them all, the show will be available to stream on Hulu the next day for 21 days.

Keep reading to see all of the best moments from the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Ludacris & T-Pain Perform A Nostalgic Medley

Ludacris pulled double duty hosting and performing at the awards in Los Angeles, and even teamed up with T-Pain to collab on hits like "Yeah!," "All I Do is Win," and his classic "Move B*tch."