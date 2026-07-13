Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift stepped out for the first time as husband and wife to celebrate another couple's special day.

One week after the Life of a Showgirl singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said "I do" in their own fairytale ceremony, the newlyweds watched Kelce's fellow NFL star JuJu Smith-Schuster celebrate his own love story at his wedding to Laura Kruk, per E! News.

The pair were photographed attending the nuptials in Southern California on July 10, Kelce in a suit and tie and Swift in a strapless pink and red floral brocade gown from Markanian, both wearing sunglasses to combat the bright day. The appearance also caught the couple each wearing a special new accessory, their brand new wedding bands, People reports.

Swift and Kelce's roles as wedding guests falls a week after they got married on July 3 in a star-studded ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City, which came nearly one year after they announced their engagement.

The highly-publicized nuptials reportedly featured raffle prizes, musical performances from legendary musicians and 1,000 guests, including Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Dakota Johnson, mgk, George Kittle and many more. The newlyweds were even married by actor and comedian Adam Sandler, who offered some sweet advice to the couple on their big day.