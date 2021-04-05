The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In March 2021
By Zuri Anderson
April 5, 2021
While the world seems to be steadily transitioning back to normalcy, entertaining to downright strange incidents continue to happen in the Sunshine State. This month had a fair amount of stories involving reptiles in people's homes, such as an alligator taking a dip in someone's pool or a dead snake showing up in a family's dryer. Speaking of dryer, one man actually tried to hide from authorities in his girlfriend's dryer.
Other stories include mothers up to no good, unusual deaths and even a falling boat. Here were the weirdest Florida stories we found in March 2021:
- Florida Mom Shows Up To School With Boxing Glove, Fights Child, Police Say
- Driver Swerves To Dodge Falling Couch On Highway, Gets Ticketed In Florida
- Woman Drives Into Grandma & Child, Says Was Trying To Run Over Someone Else
- Florida Man Sentenced For Cutting Penis Of Wife's Lover With Scissors
- Tourist Dies After Getting Stuck In Window At Florida Keys Resort
- Florida Mother, Daughter Allegedly Hacked Accounts To Rig Homecoming Vote
- Florida Family Finds Dead Snake Snarled Up In Dryer
- Florida Woman & Husband Find 7-Foot Alligator In Her Garage
- Florida Man Allegedly Pulls Out 'Dank Gummies' When Deputies Asked For ID
- 'I'm Little, Man' Wanted Florida Man Hid In Dryer To Avoid Arrest: Deputies
- Alligator Goes For A Swim In Florida Man's Pool During His Morning Coffee
- Florida Woman Allegedly Hits Ex With Hammer, Smears His Car With BBQ Sauce
- 38-Foot Boat Takes A Tumble, Falls On Interstate 10 In Florida
- Stolen Locomotive Taken On Joyride, 2 $30,000 Switches Damaged In Florida
- Someone Won $28 Million In Broward, But No One Has Come Forward
- Teens Said Tesla Was On Autopilot When It Crashed Into Sheriff's Cruiser
Photos: Getty Images, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office