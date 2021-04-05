Feedback

The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In March 2021

By Zuri Anderson

April 5, 2021

While the world seems to be steadily transitioning back to normalcy, entertaining to downright strange incidents continue to happen in the Sunshine State. This month had a fair amount of stories involving reptiles in people's homes, such as an alligator taking a dip in someone's pool or a dead snake showing up in a family's dryer. Speaking of dryer, one man actually tried to hide from authorities in his girlfriend's dryer.

Other stories include mothers up to no good, unusual deaths and even a falling boat. Here were the weirdest Florida stories we found in March 2021:

Photos: Getty Images, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

