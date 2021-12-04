Travis Barker Claps Back At Comments Asking If He'll Regret His Tattoos

Travis Barker has gotten tattoos on top of his tattoos, but the heavily-inked rock star has no doubts that he'll ever regret them. The former blink-182 drummer recently responded to a comment on his Instagram implying that he'd regret his tattoos when he got older that he doubts that will ever happen.

"When I'm older I'm probably gonna hang out with other bad*** tattooed dudes and generally look awesome," Barker wrote back. "What are you gonna do when you just look like every other old person?"

The drummer has been adding to his tattoo collection quite a lot recently, as he's been getting some ink to honor his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian. Most recently, he tattooed Kardashian's lips onto his forearm beside a scorpion representing his zodiac sign, Scorpio. Since the two got engaged earlier this year, the two have taken trips down to Mexico, and Kardashian even bought Barker his dream car in celebration of his 46th birthday.

On the professional front, Barker has had a busy year as he's teamed up with the likes of Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne. Lavigne recently announced that she signed to Barker's record label, DTA Records. She followed up the announcement with a new single, "Bite Me," which also featured Barker. With Kelly, Barker appeared at this year's MTV Video Music Awards, which saw Barker eventually smashing his guitar.

While blink-182 has been on hiatus, the band's frontman, Mark Hoppus, has hinted that he and Barker are open to reuniting with Tom DeLonge. However, due to Hoppus' cancer diagnosis earlier this year, the band has been more focused on helping to support their lead singer. While Hoppus has since announced he's become cancer free, he will continue to need regular scans every six months.