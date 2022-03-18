Petition To Remove Kanye West From Coachella Is Gaining Traction

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson aren't the only people who are over Kanye West's antics on social media. Since he was temporarily suspended from Instagram earlier this week, some people have begun campaigning for his removal from one of the biggest music festivals in the U.S.

As of Friday, March 18, a Change.org petition that calls for Ye to be removed from Coachella's line-up has gained thousands of signatures. The petition was created on Wednesday, March 16, and has received well over 6,000 signatures so far.



"We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now," the petition's description states. "No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well. Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform."