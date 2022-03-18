Petition To Remove Kanye West From Coachella Is Gaining Traction
By Tony M. Centeno
March 18, 2022
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson aren't the only people who are over Kanye West's antics on social media. Since he was temporarily suspended from Instagram earlier this week, some people have begun campaigning for his removal from one of the biggest music festivals in the U.S.
As of Friday, March 18, a Change.org petition that calls for Ye to be removed from Coachella's line-up has gained thousands of signatures. The petition was created on Wednesday, March 16, and has received well over 6,000 signatures so far.
"We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now," the petition's description states. "No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well. Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform."
The petition comes after Ye spent the past few weeks targeting Kardashian and Davidson in a series of Instagram posts, music videos and song references on his new Donda 2 album. In addition, Ye has also fired shots at other celebrities who have spoken out against his antics like D.L. Hughley and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah. After Ye responded to his segment about him, Noah replied in the comment section of the nasty post before it was deleted.
“You’re an indelible part of my life Ye," Noah wrote in his lengthy response. "Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain. You have every right to fight for your family. But you have to know the different between that and fighting your family. I’ve woken up too many times and read headlines about men who’ve killed their exes, their kid and then themselves. I never want to read that headline about you.”