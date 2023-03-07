Family Feud Question About Top Female Singers Totally Baffles The Internet

By Dani Medina

March 7, 2023

The internet is up in arms over a recent Family Feud question about top female singers.

The question? "Name a female singer who can bring down the house when she performs live?" The first contestant to buzz in answered Beyoncé — and it's all downhill from there. Yes, Bey was on the board — "You better know it! Greatest living performer today," Steve Harvey said — but it was No. 4. Steve, the audience and even the contestants on the opposite team were confused, to say the least, as seen in the clip Family Feud shared on Facebook last week (watch it below!).

The guessing family was only able to put only one other female performer up on the board, Jennifer Lopez. The other team wasn't able to steal the points with their guess, Shakira, though. Other guesses from contestants in this round that earned them a big red X were Cardi B, Diana Ross, Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande.

Here's a look at the top seven answers on the board for this question:

  1. Lady Gaga
  2. Jennifer Lopez
  3. Carrie Underwood
  4. Beyoncé
  5. Cher
  6. Reba McEntire
  7. Celine Dion
The clip made its way onto Twitter, where everyone was pretty much baffled about not only the answers, but their order.

"Several things insane about this," one user wrote — and this response garnered over 5 million views and thousands of replies and quote tweets in less than a day. "jlo being on that board was crazy but also... saying cardi b was crazy ALSOSKFKDOFLDLGDPFLGL," the user added.

Here are some of the best replies to the viral clip:

