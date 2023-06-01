The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In May 2023

By Zuri Anderson

June 1, 2023

Photo: Getty Images, Volusia Sheriff's Office

The peak season for Florida is here, meaning more tourists, hotter weather, busy beaches, and more alligators. That's right, the state's favorite creatures are super active and aggressive right now thanks to their mating season continuing through June. That means plenty of gator mishaps, from swimming in pools to spooking people in the most unexpected ways.

They're not the only animals getting the spotlight, though. While some Floridians were dealing with toilet-dwelling iguanas or massive snakes breaking into their homes, one man had a unique issue on his hand: huge grasshoppers.

Not all of the interesting stories we encountered last month were perpetrated by nature. Publix made headlines for a strange decision that left a Florida town confused, and one researcher crossed a huge milestone underwater.

All those stories and more await you below:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.