The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In 2021
By Zuri Anderson
December 31, 2021
We made it to 2022. Many say 2021 was just a continuation of the chaos we survived in 2020, and there's some truth to it... at least in Florida.
This year saw ladies getting into all kinds of (mostly criminal) shenanigans in the Sunshine State, from spitting on flight passengers and fighting children to pulling up randomly to an armed standoff... naked... on a golf cart.
On the other hand, some women were getting attention for things they didn't do. One 85-year-old woman said she was scared when a surprise parking violation came in the mail.
Just because people were getting rowdy this year doesn't mean the local wildlife was any less wild. A tree species you can only find in Florida was thrust back into the spotlight over its deadly qualities. Alligator stories are common, but one moment caught on camera may leave your heart pumping.
A lot happened this year, and these were just a handful of strange news that went down. That said, we picked out the most viral and most-viewed stories that came out of Florida in 2021. Here's to a new year!
- Woman Missing For Weeks Found Naked In Delray Beach Storm Drain
- Florida Woman Dragged Off Flight After Allegedly Spitting On Passengers
- Bikini-Clad Florida Woman Said Person Who Called Cops ‘Jealous' Of Her Body
- This Harmless-Looking Florida Tree Could Be The World's Deadliest
- Florida Woman Gets Parking Violation For Car She Doesn't Own
- 10-Foot-Long Invasive Monster Fish Found In Florida River
- Naked Woman Pulls Up In A Golf Cart During Armed Standoff In Florida
- WATCH: Alligator Sneaks Up On Florida Woman Fishing With Friends
- Florida Man Arrested After Throwing A 'G' At Woman
- Florida Mom Shows Up To School With Boxing Glove, Fights Child, Police Say
- Florida Woman Faces Fines Over $100,000 For Parking On Part Of Her Lawn