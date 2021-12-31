The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In 2021

By Zuri Anderson

December 31, 2021

Photo: Delray Beach Fire Rescue, Marion County Jail, Getty Images

We made it to 2022. Many say 2021 was just a continuation of the chaos we survived in 2020, and there's some truth to it... at least in Florida.

This year saw ladies getting into all kinds of (mostly criminal) shenanigans in the Sunshine State, from spitting on flight passengers and fighting children to pulling up randomly to an armed standoff... naked... on a golf cart.

On the other hand, some women were getting attention for things they didn't do. One 85-year-old woman said she was scared when a surprise parking violation came in the mail.

Just because people were getting rowdy this year doesn't mean the local wildlife was any less wild. A tree species you can only find in Florida was thrust back into the spotlight over its deadly qualities. Alligator stories are common, but one moment caught on camera may leave your heart pumping.

A lot happened this year, and these were just a handful of strange news that went down. That said, we picked out the most viral and most-viewed stories that came out of Florida in 2021. Here's to a new year!

