Watch: 10 Best Eye-Popping Hip-Hop Music Videos Of 2023

Rod Wave's "Come See Me" video has left a lasting impression on his fans. In the video, we can see Rod Wave in his apartment as he reflects on his recent breakup. After baring his soul in his emotional verse, the Florida rapper brings his line "Last night I felt so high I almost jumped out of the window" to life when he falls backwards from his balcony. He recently recreated the scene during stops on his "Nostalgia Tour" as a way to raise awareness for Suicide Prevention, and even got Jack Harlow in on the act in Louisville last month. The video has amassed 11 million views since it dropped two months ago.





Juice WRLD & Cordae "Doomsday"