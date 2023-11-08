Watch: 10 Best Eye-Popping Hip-Hop Music Videos Of 2023
By Tony M. Centeno
November 20, 2023
We've seen a lot of jaw-dropping music videos this year from the biggest names in Hip-Hop. The first one that instantly comes to mind is Offset's wild dream in the visuals for "FAN."
The Atlanta native's chaotic video was partially inspired by the riots that broke out over at Kai Cenat and Fanum's video game giveaway in New York City over the summer. In between the riots, 'Set becomes Michael Jackson as he recreates scenes from "Thriller" and "Smooth Criminal" while rocking MJ's notable fits and busting out the King of Pop's classic lean and moonwalk. Real fans might think that it's one of the best music videos of Offset's solo career.
Offset wasn't the only MC who went all out for their music videos. Rod Wave, Doja Cat, Cardi B and more delivered some of the most memorable videos of the year. Each of their videos have gained millions of views within months, some within days, of their release. Scroll below to see 10 of the best cinematic visuals of 2023.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
Drake & J. Cole "First Person Shooter"
Drake and J. Cole snapped for the official video for "First Person Shooter." Both rappers literally brought their bars to life in nearly every scene of the visuals directed by Gibson Hazard. The easter eggs within the video were so elaborate from Brian Baumgartner's "Office" cameo to their competitive matchups in ping pong and chess. They channeled their inner GOAT by recreating Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's Louis Vuitton campaign photo, and transformed into the infamous Spider-Man meme. It was the perfect set-up for their upcoming joint tour. Within just two days after its release, the video racked up over 5 million views and counting.
Gunna "rodeo dr"
Gunna's been on a winning streak all year. Following the success of A Gift & A Curse, the Georgia native channeled his inner O.J. Simpson for the official "rodeo dr" visuals. Directed by Spike Jordan, the 30-year-old wraps up his shopping spree on Rodeo Drive in L.A. and takes off in a white Ford Bronco just like O.J. did. Instead of being chased by police, Gunna and his driver are pursued by his loyal fans who will do anything to get their attention. His homage to one of the wildest police chases of the '90s has racked up over 7 million views and counting.
Rod Wave "Come See Me"
Rod Wave's "Come See Me" video has left a lasting impression on his fans. In the video, we can see Rod Wave in his apartment as he reflects on his recent breakup. After baring his soul in his emotional verse, the Florida rapper brings his line "Last night I felt so high I almost jumped out of the window" to life when he falls backwards from his balcony. He recently recreated the scene during stops on his "Nostalgia Tour" as a way to raise awareness for Suicide Prevention, and even got Jack Harlow in on the act in Louisville last month. The video has amassed 11 million views since it dropped two months ago.
Juice WRLD & Cordae "Doomsday"
Cordae and director Cole Bennett helped the late Juice WRLD make one of his dreams a reality. "Doomsday" is a freestyle Juice and Cordae recorded over the instrumental for Eminem's "Role Model" produced by Dr. Dre and Mel-Man off Em's 1999 album The Slim Shady LP. Bennett was able to pull off a true Eminem-inspired visual for the song by bringing Juice back to life using Cordae's body and some truly amazing effects. The video has gained over 12 million views since it debuted over the summer. Juice and Cordae's remarkable collaboration remains one of the most impressive visuals to come from Bennett's forthcoming Lyrical Lemonade album All The Yellow: The Album.
Victoria Monét "On My Mama"
Victoria Monét won over so many fans with her JAGUAR II album, especially with the nostalgic video for "On My Mama." The singer-songwriter unlocked so many memories for '90s/2000's kids from her Ciara-inspired outfits to the snap-like moves in her elaborate dance scenes. In the child-directed video, she pays homage to classic gifs, takeover culture, Chalie Boy, and, of course, her own mother who makes a cameo in the video. Her song and album have already been nominated for several Grammys. At 16 million views and counting, it's only right that the "On My Mama" video is one of the best visuals of the year.
Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion "Bongos"
Cardi B is known for her raunchy videos, but she decided to switch things up for her "Bongos" video with Megan Thee Stallion. Shot at a gorgeous mansion in Malibu, the Bronx rapper and the Houston hottie pulled of some incredible dance routines throughout the colorful visuals. There was plenty of twerk action from both artists and their dancers as they glistened in the hot sun from the pool down to the beach. The $2 million video for Cardi B's latest collaborative effort clocks in at 32 million views so far.
That Mexican OT featuring Paul Wall & Drodi "Johnny Dang"
That Mexican OT blew up off the strength of his hit single "Johnny Dang" this year. The official music video only solidified his place in Houston's rap scene and Hip-Hop overall. Shot by DGreen Filmz and edited By 604 Studios, the Lonestar Luchador flexes his riches in quick-paced flows while he's posted up at the official Johnny Dang jewelry store in Houston. He lays down his verse with the famed jeweler standing by his side followed by Drodi and Paul Wall, who boast their own jewels and grills throughout the video. Since it dropped in May, the video has earned over 37 million views.
Drake & 21 Savage "Spin Bout U"
Drake and his other trusted collaborator 21 Savage came through with the ultimate plot twist in their music video for "Spin Bout U." The Her Loss duo rescue a woman from drowning in the sea and host her on their massive yachty. As the sun sets, Drizzy and 21 get a surprise visit from the woman's friends, who are up to no good. The video for their Grammy-nominated song has amassed 43 million views since it dropped in February.
Doja Cat "Paint The Town Red"
It's the creepy visuals that had everyone talking about Doja Cat. In the video for "Paint The Town Red," the Scarlet rapper begins by popping out her eye and riding the head of a green demon in the sky. She lays down her verses as she gets cozy with the Grim Reaper himself and eventually becomes a demon herself. The ominous visuals set the tone for her other videos off her album like "Demons," and gave fans plenty of Halloween costume ideas. The video has garnered 127 million views thus far.
Lil Durk featuring J. Cole "All My Life"
Lil Durk really went in a more positive direction for his "All My Life" video. Shot by Grade A Films and directed by Steve Cannon, both Durk and J. Cole appeared in the video with a slew of kids of all ages as they lay down their verses about turning their lives around. The kids looked happier than ever as they belted out the infectious chorus alongside both rappers. The video for their Grammy-nominated song has racked up an impressive 143 million views since it dropped before the summer.