The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In July 2021

By Zuri Anderson

August 2, 2021

Photo: Getty Images, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

When July comes, it means fireworks, beach trips, and all kinds of fun summertime activities. Sometimes, people don't know how to conduct themselves in certain settings.

One Florida woman was found cooling off in a pool that wasn't hers -- and refused to get out. Another woman almost ran over a water park employee to "escape" an argument, and a man got a little too creative trying to find their way back to New York.

Alligators also found their way back into the news, but in one story, one gator seems to be the victim rather than the aggressor this time. There's another curious aquatic creature that had both scientists and people turning their heads.

Those are just a handful of the weirdest Florida stories we found this month, so check out the rest below:

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In July 2021

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.