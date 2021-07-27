The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In July 2021
By Zuri Anderson
August 2, 2021
When July comes, it means fireworks, beach trips, and all kinds of fun summertime activities. Sometimes, people don't know how to conduct themselves in certain settings.
One Florida woman was found cooling off in a pool that wasn't hers -- and refused to get out. Another woman almost ran over a water park employee to "escape" an argument, and a man got a little too creative trying to find their way back to New York.
Alligators also found their way back into the news, but in one story, one gator seems to be the victim rather than the aggressor this time. There's another curious aquatic creature that had both scientists and people turning their heads.
Those are just a handful of the weirdest Florida stories we found this month, so check out the rest below:
- Florida Woman Found Skinny Dipping In Man's Pool, Refused To Get Out
- Florida Woman Dragged Off Flight After Allegedly Spitting On Passengers
- 'Penis Snake' Makes It To The U.S., And Surprise, It's In Florida
- Florida Man Trying To Walk On Water Inside 'Bubble' Washes Up On The Beach
- Florida Man Accused Of Swinging Around Gator Stolen From Golf Course
- Girls' Softball Team Got Gift Bags Instead Of Trophies For Championship Win
- Man Sprays Dozens Of Shoppers With Bear Mace, Steals Candles At Doral Mall
- Florida Woman Almost Runs Over Water Park Employee After Sandals Argument
- VIDEO: Person Wanted After Setting Off Fireworks In Florida Public Bathroom
- Florida Man Accused Of Trying To Smuggle Meth In Private Parts
- You Have A Chance To Adopt A Gator From This Florida Theme Park